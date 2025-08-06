NFL Power Rankings: Ranking league's best rosters approaching preseason

6. Los Angeles Rams

The youthful Los Angeles Rams' defensive line and secure offensive line are the two shining star positions of this roster. QB Matthew Stafford is still slinging it as well. Pound-for-pound, this roster is going to go toe-to-toe with most in the NFL in 2025.

5. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings got to work this offseason rebuilding their offensive line and adding more key talent to their defensive line. The OL saw three new starters enter the mix in Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, and Will Fries. The weaponry is just excellent as well. Justin Jefferson is the best WR in the NFL and other key contributors like Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones, and TJ Hockenson are very good at what they're asked to do.

Minnesota's roster is fifth in our power rankings.

5. Denver Broncos

I really struggle to find a notable flaw in the Denver Broncos' roster, as they shored up their weaknesses in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft this offseason. On paper, this could be the best roster in the AFC West, and Denver might end up capturing the AFC West title in the 2025 NFL Season. If second-year QB Bo Nix can make that coveted year two leap, Denver will be an elite, contending football team.

They've got a top-flight roster and coaching staff with few, if any weaknesses. They're fifth in our power rankings.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Losing a few key starters in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles' roster takes a slight hit, but it's still among the best in the NFL and will again be a top team in 2025.

3. Detroit Lions

The shocking retirement of Frank Ragnow definitely hurts the Detroit Lions' offensive line, and it feels like the injuries are already piling up. Despite these two unfortunate truths, the Lions' roster is strong from top to bottom.

2. Buffalo Bills

Bringing back an elite offensive line and capable weaponry on offense, the Buffalo Bills tried to add key players along the defensive line in hopes they can finally get over the hump in the AFC. Buffalo's roster is nearly the best in the NFL for 2025.

1. Baltimore Ravens

You truly can't find a notable weakness with the Baltimore Ravens' roster, but this franchise also hasn't won multiple games in the postseason since 2012, which is very troublesome. The Ravens' roster talent is second to none, but will it be enough in 2025?