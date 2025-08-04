NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 head coaches approaching preseason

Without a good head coach, an NFL team is going to fail. Let's power rank all 32 head coaches as preseason approaches. There is a ton of turnover with head coaches in the leagues, as there are mutliple openings each cycle.

This cycle was a bit different, as two proven head coaches who were out of a job for a little bit latched onto new teams, and there were also other first-time head coaches that honestly got some high-profile jobs.

As preseason approaches, let's unveil our head coach power rankings.

Ranking all 32 head coaches approaching preseason

Unranked: Kellen Moore, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Brian Schottenheimer, Liam Coen

All of these head coaches are first-year head coaches. This is their first HC job in the NFL, and they're all in different scenarios, but for now, since they've never coached a regular season game, we cannot really rank them at the moment.

27. Brian Daboll, New York Giants

A bad head coach on for a desperate and dysfunctional franchise, Brian Daboll does seem to be in over his head, but his GM, Joe Schoen, really hasn't done him any favors. He's among the worst head coaches in the NFL and is probably needing to lead this team into the playoffs this year.

26. Brian Callahan, Tennessee Titans

Brian Callahan now has a legitimate QB to work with in Cam Ward, who the Titans took with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward is a bit of a project, but most of us can see how high the ceiling is with this player.

25. Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

Dave Canales has worked his magic with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in recent years. Bryce Young could be his next successful project. The third year of the Bryce Young era is going too be massive for the Carolina Panthers, but things are trending in the right direction.