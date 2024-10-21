NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most disappointing team performances in Week 7
Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season is about over, so let's power rank the most disappointing team performances from this past week. Oh man, did we have some bad performances...
4. New Orleans Saints
Getting blown out by Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos with Drew Brees in attendance and with all the festivities going on felt like a new low for the post-Payton Saints. Head coach Dennis Allen is just not a viable head coach in the NFL, and most head coaches aren't, Allen has made his mark as being a solid defensive coordinator, and that seems to be all he is at this point.
Now yes, the Saints were down a ton of starters coming into the game, including starting QB Derek Carr and their top two wide receivers, but the young Broncos' team with a rookie QB looked like a Super Bowl contender against the inept Saints. You have to wonder when enough is enough for the Saints and the powers that be in their organization.
This team desperately needs to blow it up; they should be huge sellers at the NFL Trade Deadline and need to hit the reset button. Their Week 7 loss was about as bad as you can have in the NFL.
3. Carolina Panthers
I don't necessarily think the Carolina Panthers losing in Week 7 was a big shock at all, especially with them playing the Washington Commanders but losing by 33 points is just insane at the NFL level. Teams tend to not be this bad that they lose by a ton week to week, bu the Panthers may be the most inept and limp franchise in the NFL.
The Panthers again need to blow it all up and just have nothing going for them. It's been a brutal first year as head coach in the NFL for Dave Canales, who may end up coaching an even worse team than the 2023 Panthers were with former head coach Frank Reich.
Just a brutally disgusting franchise from top to bottom, and you just have to feel bad for Panthers' fans.
2. New York Giants
Mustering a field goal against the iffy Philadelphia Eagles' defense, the New York Giants seemed to have gotten something going a few weeks ago but are returning to their old selves. It was a revenge game for Saquon Barkley, who ran all over the Giants' defense.
Daniel Jones and the Giants' OL were struggling all game, and it again highlights their primary issue of the QB himself. Why did General Manager Joe Schoen pay Daniel Jones two offseasons ago? This team is a mess and need to have a hard reset next year at the QB position if they hope to be relevant again.
1. New York Jets
Losing by 22 points in primetime against the Pittsburgh Steelers was a new low for the New York Jets. They made headlines this past week by trading for Davante Adams, and many thought that move was going to be the piece to get their offense going in the right direction.
Well, the Jets have deeper problems than acquiring a WR who is down to his final few years in the NFL. This is just a disastrous situation, and I am not sure they would have made this list had they at least kept it close and perhaps lost the game in the final minutes.
The New York Jets have a QB problem and an identity problem. This franchise needs to blow it up yet again. What a mess.