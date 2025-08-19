NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely first-time Super Bowl winners

6. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings won 14 games in the 2024 NFL Season thanks to an insanely productive year from Sam Darnold. Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, and the Vikings now have pivoted to JJ McCarthy, their de-facto rookie quarterback.

McCarthy might be good. He might also be terrible; we just do not know yet. We can't really rank the Vikings any higher than this given how much of an unknown their young QB is. On paper, the Vikings could be a contender, as the rest of the roster is quite good.

5. Houston Texans

A team that has appeared in the Divisional Round in each of the last two seasons, the Houston Texans do have the foundation in place to make a deep playoff run, but the offensive line has to come together in the 2025 NFL Season.

CJ Stroud also simply needs to play better as well, but if both the OL and Stroud are able to forget 2024 and build on what they accomplished in 2023, this team is going to be downright dangerous.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

Winning 11 games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Los Angeles Chargers needed to get better in the offseason to take that next step, but did they? The coaching from Jim Harbaugh is good enough to lead them to the Super Bowl, as Harbaugh once did this back in 2012 with the San Francisco 49ers. I would not expect the Chargers to make a Super Bowl run, but of the Super Bowl-less teams, they are fourth.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are a very good team when their defense is simply average, and that was the problem in the 2024 NFL Season. Joe Burrow threw for 43 touchdown passes and had an MVP-caliber year, so all they need from the defense is for them to simply not be terrible. Well, if the change in defensive coordinator helps, Cincy could be back in business.

But the elephant in the room here is if they can get Trey Hendrickson back on the field and signed to a long-term extension.

2. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions won 15 games in the 2024 NFL Season despite a ton of injuries. Losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs is going to hurt, and while this team might take a step back, they are still a Super Bowl contender, as the rest of the roster is just excellent. I don't really believe another 15-win season is on the way for the Lions, but a 11 or 12-win campaign and a deep playoff run is likely.

1. Buffalo Bills

A team that many thought was going to win it all in 2024 was the Buffalo Bills, and they top our list for the 2025 NFL Season in our power rankings. They've got, arguably, the best roster in the MVP and the reigning MVP. There really isn't much more to say, either. Buffalo is a juggernaut and a contender but can't get over the hump in the playoffs...