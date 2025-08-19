2025 NFL Season: 3 playoff matchups we'd absolutely love to see

While the regular season hasn't even started yet, it's clear that a few playoff games would certainly be desired by the NFL world.

Let's get ahead of ourselves for a little bit and look at some ultra-competitive potential playoff matchups for the 2025 NFL Season that we'd just love to see. I could speak for many NFL fans when I say it would be nice to see some different teams in the playoffs.

Seeing some of the same clubs in the championship games and Super Bowl is getting old, so let's highlight three potential playoff games in 2025 we'd love to see.

The NFL world needs to see these playoff matchups in 2025

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

A classic NFC North showdown late in the NFL playoffs would be awesome viewing. Both Green Bay and Detroit do have what it takes to win the division this year - and this game would be quite awesome if it was the NFC Championship. Both Green Bay and Detroit have been in the NFC Championship Game recently, but seeing them both in that game would be awesome viewing.

Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens

Last year, the Buffalo Bills hosted the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs and won. Well, the Ravens have not had as much playoff success recently as the Bills have had, so why not flip the script a bit? Baltimore could play a lot better if they get to host Buffalo, and in the eyes of many, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are the two best QBs in the NFL right now.

Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders (Super Bowl)

How about this fun Super Bowl matchup? Not only would it feature some new teams, but it would also feature two second-year QBs who have simply revived their franchises in Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels. Both head coaches in Sean Payton and Dan Quinn have coached in Super Bowls, with Payton winning one back in 2009 with the Saints.

This would be a huge breath of fresh air for the Super Bowl, as some of the more frequent teams like the Chiefs, 49ers, and Eagles would be sitting on the couch.