NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely Super Bowl matchups after major trades

3. New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

I'm not sure a rematch would be all that unlikely. While the New England Patriots did benefit from an insanely easy schedule in 2025, we can't pretend like this team didn't just accomplish what they did. Given that the Mike Vrabel era is now in year two, there's reason to believe an overall operational elevation could take place.

This could be especially true for Drake Maye, who cemented himself as a top-3 passer in the league last year. While it's not going to be nearly as easy, the Patriots' roster did get better in the offseason, so it's in the realm of possibility.

As for the Seattle Seahawks, a similar argument could be had. I do worry about the run game without Kenneth Walker III, but he was not necessarily a special player, and seeing as the defense is bringing back many of the same faces, the Seahawks could ride that high-end unit once more.

2. Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams make another appearance here, but this time paired up with the Buffalo Bills as our No. 2 matchup in our power rankings. Buffalo has had playoff heartbreak after playoff heartbreak, but what if a switch in head coach is what this team needed?

While it wasn't a major change, as Joe Brady was already with the franchise, the Bills did finally do something differently. It felt like for years, Buffalo was simply hoping that things changed. With a new head coach and a new weapon on offense in DJ Moore, the Bills may have given themselves just enough to get over the hump.

1. Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams

Both Denver and Los Angeles were good enough to make the Super Bowl last year. Both teams made big-time moves, adding Waddle and Garrett to their respective rosters. The coaching staffs are elite, and both quarterbacks are more than capable.

Denver and LA may also be the two most talented rosters in the league, so this could end up being the most likely matchup simply for that reason. Some may want to predict something a bit different and perhaps more 'fun,' but when the rubber meets the road, the very best are standing in the end.

Unless something insane happens, the Broncos and Rams have the infrastructure in place to race through the regular season and represent each conference in the Super Bowl.