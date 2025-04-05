There could be several team across the NFL that could realistically win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Let's power rank the teams right here. The Super Bowl bubble isn't all that big, as an overwhelming majority of teams just aren't quite there yet.

Being a legitimate Super Bowl team means you've got things like quarterback, head coach, left tackle, pass rusher, and many other positions solidified in a big way. As we progress through the 2025 NFL Offseason, there are some teams that stick out at the moment as being legitimate contenders.

Let's power rank the six teams that are most likely to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely Super Bowl winner for 2025 season

6. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders won 14 total games in 2024 and are on the cusp of greatness, and this feels like a team that is on the right track and won't have any sort of hangover in 2025. Jayden Daniels played out of his mind in 2024 and might earn some MVP votes in the 2025 NFL Season.

The roster isn't quite ready yet, but a strong NFL Draft and some development from other young players could have Washington flirting with a Super Bowl.

5. Baltimore Ravens

Once again failing to get beyond the AFC Championship Game, the Baltimore Ravens are at least consistent enough to get into the playoffs nearly every single season. Lamar Jackson is not from this planet, so as long as he is healthy, the Ravens will be a top team in the AFC.

I have to think that they'll figure it out at some point and make a Super Bowl. There aren't many teams in the NFL that we can say are truly better than Baltimore, as they are apart of the 'big three' in the AFC with the Chiefs and Bills.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl three years in a row and will obviously look to make it back for a fourth year in a row in 2025. Back when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2020, they failed to make it back to the Super Bowl in the following season.

We'll see if that holds up. KC's roster is a bit overrated, as they have several questions with the roster as a whole. They get too Patrick Mahomes-reliant at times, so GM Brett Veach is going to need a strong NFL Draft class.

3. Detroit Lions

Had they had endured brutal defensive injuries, the Detroit Lions could have won it all in the 2024 NFL Season. It might not be likely that they have that many injuries in the 2025 NFL Season, so there is reason to believe that Detroit is going to make a very deep run next season.

They've got a roster built to win it all and probably have the right quarterback and coaching staff in place as well.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are the best team in the AFC right now and should be seen as the favorite in that conference to win it all in 2025. While they have not made the Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era, we all saw how the Bills played the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 NFL Season.

The Chiefs also got weaker this offseason, and I believe the Bills have gotten a lot better. Josh Allen won the MVP in 2024 and really cut down on the interceptions. Overall, it really only feels like a matter of time before Buffalo makes it to the Super Bowl.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The defending Super Bowl champions are the most likely to win it all in 2025. And while they could endure a Super Bowl hangover, the champs deserve the benefit of the doubt until they prove that they aren't going to win it in 2025.

The Super Bowl hangover is absolutely real for some teams. Following their title back in 2017, they went 9-7 the following season and lost in the NFC Divisional Round.