NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely Super Bowl winners ahead of camp

Training camps across the NFL are slowly but surely beginning, paving the way for the 2026 regular season to begin soon. The 2025 NFL Season brought us a ton of surprises, including some insane division finishes and a Super Bowl matchup that not many people predicted would happen.

The 2026 season could bring more of the same but on a more dramatic scale, as there does seem to be more teams that are in the 'up and coming' tier who could end up being rather frisky. While there are always bad teams in this league, it does feel like the bad teams aren't present as much as in previous seasons.

The ultimate goal is winning the Super Bowl, though, and there aren't many legitimate Super Bowl-contending teams. Let's roll out a fresh power ranking of teams that are best suited to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season.

Power-ranking the most likely Super Bowl winners for 2026 as camps begin

8. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have made it to the Super Bowl in the 2019 and 2023 seasons. losing to the Kansas City Chiefs both times. While the 49ers have oddly not done too well for themselves in the NFL Draft, they Niners typically always have a formidable roster, and Kyle Shanahan's squads always rise to the occasion in the playoffs.

On paper, this is definitely a rock-solid 49ers team, better than last year's, as well. Last year, the Niners made it into the NFC Divisional Round, so a path to the Super Bowl is there.

7. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots schedule does get a lot harder this year, so I am in the camp that the Pats could be a very obvious Super Bowl hangover team, but they're still quite good on paper, have an elite head coach, and also have the player who finished second in the MVP voting in Drake Maye.

They also have a deep playoff run to aid them experience-wise if they were to make the playoffs next year.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

I don't know about you, but I am getting 2021 season vibes from the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, as this team revamped the defensive side of the ball and now have the best roster in the Joe Burrow era, and with how good the offense typically is, you're not asking much from the defense.

If the Bengals get some decent enough injury luck, and the defense is at least average, this team can win it all this year.