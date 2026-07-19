NFL Power Rankings: Ranking most likely Super Bowl winners ahead of camp

5. Detroit Lions

What's interesting in that in each of the last three seasons, the Detroit Lions have ended the season accomplishing less than the prior campaign. In 2023, they lost in the NFC Championship Game. In 2024, it was a Divisional Round loss, and in 2025, it was a non-playoff season.

However, I can't quit this team. On paper, it's one of the best in the NFL, and this team still did win nine games this year, having started out 7-4. The Lions know what they're doing and should be able to rebound in 2026. The last time this team went 9-8, the next season was a much-improved 12-5 season.

With how talented they are at key positions, the Lions should be looked at as a Super Bowl juggernaut.

4. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle won it all this past season and could do it again in the 2026 season, but the Super Bowl hangover is a thing, and the Seahawks did lose Riq Woolen and Kenneth Walker III in free agency, so the roster did get a bit weaker.

And with teams that make it to the Super Bowl, the season is that much longer, and the recovery time is that much shorter. Everything is in place, though, as this operation is plenty good enough to go back-to-bacl in 2026.

3. Buffalo Bills

The major changes that the Buffalo Bills made this offseason were replacing Sean McDermott with Joe Brady and swinging a trade for wide receiver DJ Moore. If nothing else, the Bills did make some changes this offseason to try and reverse the countless playoff heartbreaks they have dealt with, and after 2025's mess, change was necessary.

It's not a guarantee that the changes will pan out, but this team has won double-digit games each year since 2019, and at this point, the regular season feels like a formality.

2. Denver Broncos

Had Denver Broncos quarterback not broken his ankle, the Super Bowl likely would have been Seattle against Denver, and all the Broncos did this offseason was add a game-changing player to the offense in Jaylen Waddle.

This is a top-3 team roster-wise in the league and did have it all going for them after the Divisional Round victory against Buffalo. It's not a secret that the Broncos can win it all this year.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Coming in at No. 1 in our power rankings, no team was more aggressive this offseason than the Los Angeles Rams, who added all of Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie, and Jaylen Watson to a defense that really only needed secondary help.

Matthew Stafford is the reigning MVP and helped the Rams field the No. 1-ranked scoring offense. Simply put, this team is the best in the NFL right now and should be looked at as the clear-cut favorite for the Super Bowl.