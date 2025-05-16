The NFC North is one of the deepest divisions in football. Let's power rank the starting QBs for the 2025 NFL Season. There is a possibility that all four teams in this division could make the playoffs in 2025. With the NFL moving to a seven-team playoff format, and entire division making the postseason is possible.

It's actually pretty insane when you think about it - and if nothing else, all four teams in the NFC North could at least finish with a winning record, but they won't get there without some sharp QB. We power ranked the starting QBs in the NFC North for the 2025 NFL Season.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking NFC North quarterbacks for the 2025 season

4. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy has never played in a regular season game, as he missed his entire 2024 season with a knee injury. Well, if there was ever a situation for a young QB to blossom, it'd be Minnesota. However, since McCarthy is still a huge unknown, he's going to be ranked last in our power rankings.

McCarthy probably isn't going to be able to climb up these rankings unless he's historically good, but the Vikings could still be in great hands, as he's still just 22 years old.

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams threw just six interceptions in 2024 and threw for more than three times as many touchdowns. If you ask me, Williams is a lot better than you may think and is going to have a monster year with the Chicago Bears in 2025.

It would not shock me to see Williams pass up Love in the QB hierarchy, as the Bears now have a rebuilt offensive line, and their playmakers on offense just ooze with talent. Folks, the Chicago Bears may honestly be building something sustainable.

2. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Helping the Green Bay Packers to an 18-14 record since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, Jordan Love is emerging as a very good QB in the league, but he's not yet elite, and I guess he may never be. In 2024, his yards, touchdowns, and completion percetage all fell, actually.

Despite this, Love is absolutely the second-best QB in the NFL and is someone with an incredibly high ceiling. The 2025 NFL Season will only be his third year as a starter, so there could be some untapped potential still there.

1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is a sharp, elite pocket passer. Since arriving in Detroit, Goff is 39-25-1 as a starter and has thrown 115 touchdowns against just 39 interceptions. He's got a 100.2 passer rating in Detroit and has totally rebuilt himself.

Goff might have a ceiling, as he isn't the most athletic QB and doesn't have a rocket-arm like other passers do, but Goff excels at what matters the most in the NFL.