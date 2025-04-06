NFL Power Rankings: Ranking NFC starting QBs ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I know this seems controversial, but I do not see it with Jalen Hurts. He is not a consistent passer and has never thrown for 4,000 yards or 25 touchdowns. I do believe that Hurts benefits massively from an elite supporting cast and coaching surrounding him. He's not a bad QB by any means, but he is a lot closer to 20 across the entire NFL than he is 10th. Jalen Hurts is eighth in our NFC QB power rankings.

7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is a good QB, but it seems like his performance is based on what the situation is like around him, and I am not sure that is worth the contract he will likely sign with the team here in the coming weeks. He comes in at seventh in our NFC QB power rankings.

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Hurting his hamstring in 2024, Dak Prescott surely hopes to return to his old form and is a very good QB. Him playing for the Dallas Cowboys does subject him to some unfair hate at times.

5. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Throwing for 41 touchdowns and 4,500 yards in 2024, Baker Mayfield had the best year of his career and comes in at no. 5 in our NFC QB power rankings approaching the 2025 NFL Draft.

4. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is so close, man. It feels like he and the Green Bay Packers could not be closer to being great in this league. They won 11 games in 2024 and are not there yet, but I have to imagine that they are going to figure this thing out soon. He is fourth in the NFC in our QB power rankings.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is an elite pocket passer who also benefits from playing on a loaded offense. He is the third-best QB in our latest power rankings and has revived his career with the Detroit Lions over the last few seasons.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels is absolutely this good and is on the cusp of being truly elite. He helped the Washington Commanders win 14 total games in 2024, including the playoffs, and there is no reason to believe this team cannot make it to the Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is still slinging it at his old age, and he is still the best quarterback in the NFC ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. It is unclear just how much longer Stafford plans on playing, but he and the Los Angeles Rams do have a contending team on their hands, and it would not shock me to see them deep in the playoffs once again. Stafford is first in our QB power rankings.