There were 18 teams that did not make the postseason in the 2024 campaign. Let's power rank those teams for 2025.

Taking another different spin on our NFL power rankings, we'll now rank all of the non-playoff teams for the 2025 NFL Season. Year to year, we almost never see the same 14 teams make the postseason, which is a testament to the parity in the NFL.

And I would guarantee it - take it to the bank, that we will see a different 14 teams in the playoffs for 2025, but it's just a matter of which teams make it and which do not. Let's power rank the 2024 non-playoff teams for 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking non-playoff teams from 2024 for 2025 season

18. New Orleans Saints

With the Derek Carr retirement, and the Saints having an atrocious roster, they are the only team worthy of being ranked the worst in the NFL. This franchise is in desperate need of a huge reset.

17. New York Giants

With the NFL's toughest schedule and no franchise QB in sight at the moment, the New York Giants are going to be awful in 2025 and may end up with another high pick in next year's draft. They are 17th in our power rankings.

16. Cleveland Browns

Taking two QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns are at least taking some swings, but it is clear to most that the 2025 season is basically going to be a transition year for the 2026 NFL Draft.

15. Tennessee Titans

I would advise the Tennessee Titans fanbase to be patient with Cam Ward and this rebuild, as the roster still needs a bit of work, and Ward himself is a bit raw and is going to need to develop.

14. New York Jets

With Justin Fields under center, the New York Jets aren't going to be very competitive in the 2025 NFL Season. They come in at 14th in our power rankings.

13. Las Vegas Raiders

Adding Geno Smith and Pete Carroll isn't going to make much of a difference for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they are still, comfortably, the worst team in the AFC West with the worst quarterback.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville hired Liam Coen as their new head coach, and the roster is actually solid, so watch out for this team to make a leap in 2025.

11. Carolina Panthers

Another team with a roster that is better than you think; the Carolina Panthers are hoping that Bryce Young puts it all together in the 2025 NFL Season.

10. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have a disastrous QB room and really need Anthony Richardson to skyrocket in year three. However, that does not appear to be likely.