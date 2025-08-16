NFL Power Rankings: Ranking projected AFC starting QBs for the 2025 season

The AFC is filled to the brim with quality quarterbacks. Let's power rank the starting passers for the 2024 NFL Season. We are just a few weeks away from the start of the 2025 NFL Season, and it promises to be a good one.

What we do know in the AFC is that this conference has an insane amount of QB talent; perhaps more than ever before. There is a ton of younger QBs right in the middle of their prime, and three of the most notable ones played their best in 2024.

It is a bit hard to rank all 16 projected starters at QB in the AFC for 2025, but we did it here. Let's get into it.

Power ranking projected starting quarterbacks in the AFC for the 2025 NFL Season

Unranked: Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward has not taken a snap in a real NFL game before, so we're not going to rank him anywhere for now. Ward and the Tennessee Titans hope to get on the right track in 2025, but it's probably more of a longer rebuilding process for this team.

Ward is a project, and the rest of the roster is shaky at best.

15. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson is the definition of "boom or bust." Unfortunately for the Colts, though, they are mostly getting the bust side of things. Richardson might be an all-time athlete at the QB position, but that is only good for so much. He is a disastrously awful passer and just doesn't have the smaller nuances of the game down.

14. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Another QB who is way more athlete than quarterback is Justin Fields. He's already on his third team in as many seasons and is set to start for the New York Jets in 2025. Fields is a bottom-5 starter in the NFL and is really only still in line to start because of his running ability. He's 14th in our rankings.

13. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

If nothing else, Joe Flacco can be serviceable for a team. He's back with the Cleveland Browns and might be in the last year of his career. Flacco is a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens and has been an average QB for most of his career, but he's down to the 18th hole, if you will.