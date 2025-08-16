NFL Power Rankings: Ranking projected AFC starting QBs for the 2025 season

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has not been nearly as efficient over the past two seasons as he has been in previous years. Despite that dip into production, the Kansas City Chiefs have been to two Super Bowls, winning one of them, which is insane.

If the Chiefs can figure things out on offense in 2025, they could easily continue the dynasty, but as of now, he is not the best QB in the NFL, let alone the AFC. The future Hall of Famer comes in fourth in our power rankings.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won the NFL MVP award in 2024 and is looking to take his Buffalo Bills' squad to the Super Bowl. Josh Allen and the Bills have done everything there is to do besides winning the big game, so you have to wonder if anything changes?

They dominate the regular season, but they have failed to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. Fortunately for them, Allen played the best football of his NFL career in 2024, so better things could be coming soon.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Throwing 43 touchdowns but missing the playoffs in 2024, Joe Burrow was on fire and formed a lethal connection yet again with Ja'Marr Chase. I do truly wonder if Burrow is fed up with the Bengals' franchise - they have failed to put consistent teams around him, and Burrow himself is a top-flight QB and is surely wanting to build a legacy for himself.

Do we have another (future) Carson Palmer situation on our hands? Whatever you think of the Cincinnati Bengals, you can't dispute how good Burrow is. He is second in the AFC.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson should have won the MVP award in 2024 and I am not sure that is controversial at all. Jackson seriously threw 41 touchdowns against just four interceptions and was still elite on the ground. It's insane to be that Josh Allen won, but I think what we saw with the MVP voting was a classic case of voter fatigue.

Anyway, Jackson is the best quarterback in the NFL right now and is a future Hall of Famer.