The 2025 NFL season is shaping up to be very intriguing for many rookie quarterbacks. With multiple first-year passers set to take the field sometime this upcoming season, fans will get an early glimpse at the future of their franchise.

Some rookies are poised to start early, while others will have to wait their time. Here is a look at when each quarterback might make their debut and what circumstances could lead to it.

When will notable rookie quarterbacks get their first NFL start?

Cam Ward - Week 1

The Tennessee Titans spent a first-overall pick on Cam Ward for a reason; to resurrect a franchise that has not seen success in several years. With the injury to Will Levis, it is essentially a guarantee that Ward will be the week 1 starter. He has received all the first-team reps in practice, and also appears to be playing with the starters during the preseason.

Jaxson Dart - Week 13

Jaxson Dart played exceptionally well during his first action for the Giants. That said, the Giants and Brian Daboll will likely play this one safe, due to the experience in front of Dart with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The Giants schedule is brutal, and it is not hard to imagine a scenario where the team starts off well below .500 by week 12. Inserting Dart in week 13 would have him up against the Patriots, followed by a bye week to ease the rookie in.

Tyler Shough - Week 1

Tyler Shough has not officially been named the week 1 starter, but when you read between the lines with how many reps Shough received during his preseason debut, it seems very clear that New Orleans intends to have him start early. Shough was not overly impressive in his debut, but many believe he outplayed Rattler. The Saints come into 2025 with low expectations, and Shough may be inserted to give the franchise some hope.

Jalen Milroe - Week 1, 2027

Jalen Milroe will likely enter the 2025 season as the third-string quarterback, and with Darnold receiving a sizable contract and Lock being a veteran in the league, it is very difficult to predict Milroe starting anytime soon. With that said, if Milroe continues his development and only gets better, the Seahawks might have a path to get him on the field by 2027, to become the successor to Sam Darnold.

Dillon Gabriel - Week 12

The Browns quarterback battle was put on notice during Shedeur Sanders impressive preseason debut. With Dillon Gabriel not being able to go due to injury, it might seem like Shedeur jumped him in the depth chart. However, if Gabriel returns and performs adequately in the preseason, it is likely that the Browns will keep him in front of Shedeur. By week 12 the Browns will likely be far from playoff reach, and at that point why not start a rookie.

Shedeur Sanders - Week 13

As stated above, Dillon Gabriel could be the week 12 starter. However, if Gabriel fails to impress and the fans chant for Shedeur, it would make some sense for Shedeur to be the guy from Week 13 and on. Shedeur already has a leg up on Gabriel due to his great preseason showcase, and now with the fans backing him, it would not be shocking one bit if the team gave him some opportunities late in the season to prove he is the guy.