NFL Power Rankings: Ranking projected NFC quarterbacks for the 2025 season

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I truly do not get the fascination with Jalen Hurts. He is a below-average passer, processor, and does oftentimes hold onto the ball for too long, taking unnecessary sacks. He does benefit from playing on the NFL's version of a superteam, though. Jalen Hurts is not as good as the NFL world makes him out to be.

7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

A very efficient QB but nothing great, Brock Purdy is a perfect example of a good-not-great player in this league. He's going to be a starter in the NFL for a long time but is probably not someone we'll ever truly think as being a top-tier player.

6. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has all the tools in the world to be a high-end QB, but only time will tell if he can put all of that together in a crucial third year as a starter in the NFL.

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is really good, folks. I know his limited playoff success is a sticking point for some, but Prescott is efficient when he's out on the field and has proven to be able to take on a heavy volume as a passer, and that is the first job of a QB.

4. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in the 2024 NFL Season and really cemented himself as one of the better QBs in the NFL. While I don't believe he can replicate these numbers in 2024, Mayfield is one of the best in the NFC.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is an excellent pocket passer and is going to end up quite high on some all-time QB categories when it's all said and done. While he does not have the 'wow' factor of being a dual-threat QB, he is clearly someone who maximizes his own skillset.

2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford's back injury does appear to be concerning, but he's among the best quarterbacks in the NFL when he's on the field, and he's honestly a classic example of why the raw statistics don't always tell the entire story.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Getting the Washington Commanders to just one game before the Super Bowl in 2024, Jayden Daniels is a top-flight QB in the NFL already and is the best QB in the NFC. What he did as a rookie could set him up for some MVP-like success in the 2025 NFL Season.