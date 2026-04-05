NFL Power Rankings: Ranking projected QB starters in the AFC for 2026

12. Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirk Cousins is now headed to the Las Vegas Raiders on a free agency deal, and it really feels like Vegas isn't wanting to rush future first overall pick Fernando Mendoza out there immediately. Unsurprisingly, Cousins and Mendoza share a lot of similarities at the position, so this could be a worthwhile quarterback room.

Cousins, at this point, is a low-end starter and is going to be able to give the Raiders a few solid games, but this team is still a ways away from competing.

11. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward really played well down the stretch for the Tennessee Titans, taking care of the ball extremely well. Ward and the Titans are on the right track, and while I am high on them for 2026, there is a ton that this team still has to prove.

Tennessee is still a solid year away from being a potential playoff team, but the arrow is pointing up for a year two leap. Ward was noticeably more comfortable in the Titans offense as the 2025 season ended.

10. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud has been an average at best passer for the Houston Texans since that insane rookie season back in 2023. Stroud needs to develop back into that type of player in 2026 if he hopes to land a long-term deal from the team, as there is no indication one his coming.

His passing production has taken a hit since 2023, but Houston has won double-digit games in each year of the Stroud era, so he's at least a competent player.

9. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones was truly playing like an MVP for much of the 2025 season with the Indianapolis Colts, but he and the Colts slowly began to struggle, and a torn Achilles ended Jones' season. Jones is now no. 9 in our power rankings, as the Colts kind of have to prove themselves again, and Jones' Achilles tear is another notable injury on his resume.

Sure, this team could finish with a winning record, but it feels like they've fallen far from that insaie 7-1 start in 2025. They have no choice but to run it back for 2026.

8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had an injury-riddled, forgettable season in 2025. Simply put, this team just needs to not get banged-up, and they'll return to near the top of the AFC. Jackson himself didn't look that sharp and looked nothing like his 2024 self, who should have won the MVP award. For the time being, Jackson comes in lower than expected.

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert was another quarterback who took a beating. The Los Angeles Chargers offensive line didn't do him any favors, but we also can't forget to mention that, yet again, he and the Bolts just stunk it up in the playoffs, which continues to paint a similar picture.

All this team seems to be good at right now is winning a modest amount of games in the regular season and falling flat on their faces in the playoffs. Herbert himself has been the same "B+" quarterback his entire career, and there's just nothing that sticks out as notable with this team at the moment.