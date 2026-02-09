NFL Power Rankings: Ranking projected starting quarterbacks for 2026 season

24. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

After quite the rookie season that honestly came out of nowhere, Tyler Shough could truly shoot up our quarterback rankings in very quick fashion. Shough appears to have that 'it' factor about him, as he produced at a high level for a rookie despite not having a ton of help on offense with the New Orleans Saints in 2025.

23. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart has the goods, folks, but he has to learn how to take care of himself more, as he suffered multiple concussions during a strong rookie season. A huge reason why John Harbaugh took the job with the Giants has to be because of the type of quarterback Dart can develop into. He's another second-year quarterback who can shoot up these rankings in 2026.

22. Kyler Murray, New York Jets (Projected trade with ARI)

If nothing else, Kyler Murray could give the New York Jets some much-needed stability at the position for a few seasons. He's not an elite player, but he can make a lot happen with his legs and has quite the arm, so the Jets could set a foundation here in a projected trade with the Cardinals for Murray.

21. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels struggled to stay healthy during the 2025 NFL Season, which is a huge concern, as he is a thinner quarterback and is also mobile. Heading into 2026, Daniels has to focus on his health, as nothing else matters if he won't be on the field for the Washington Commanders.

20. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers coming back for one more season and being able to play for Mike McCarthy one last time would be something. Rodgers was fine in 2025, but nothing special. He's still one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the world and, if he were to play one more season officially, would unsurprinsingly be efficient.

19. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones will likely re-sign with the Indianapolis Colts and look to build on an encouraging 2025 season. He's 19th in our power rankings right now and will have to stay on the field for an entire season.

18. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud might not be nearly as good as some of us thought following an insane rookie season back in 2023. He's down to no. 18 in our quarterback power rankings, as he's had more average and bad quarterback play than good or great.

17. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield regressed a bit in 2025, but so did the entire franchise. Mayfield should be able to get into the high teens at some point and does at least seem to now have a 'high floor' level of play at the position.