NFL Power Rankings: Ranking QBs from the past 3 NFL Draft classes

In the NFL, if you don't have a quarterback, you don't have a shot. That's the brutal reality. But the good news is, this is one of the best fields of quarterbacks the league has seen in quite some time.

Even just over the last handful of years, teams have been able to find franchise quarterbacks, especially through the NFL Draft. The league is no longer top-heavy at the position thanks to a couple of really strong draft classes since 2024, and another exciting prospect (or two) entering the fold in 2026.

Even though it's still extremely early, our newest NFL Power Rankings are going to attempt to rank each of the projected starting quarterbacks from the last three draft classes (2024-26) heading into the 2026 season. Which of these quarterbacks gives their team the best shot at winning a Super Bowl in the near future? (Rookies will automatically be ranked at the bottom below players who have taken the field)

NFL Power Rankings: QBs drafted since 2024 ranked worst to best entering 2026

12. Carson Beck, Arizona Cardinals

It feels like the Arizona Cardinals are just expected to roll over this upcoming season, but there's some talent on that roster. That talent will serve whoever is playing quarterback well, including potentially Carson Beck at some point this season.

Especially because this could be an evaluation year for the Cardinals, we expect to see Beck starting at some point. Mike LaFleur is a first-year head coach, so the organization is going to afford him some patience as they continue to build up the program. And Beck isn't a hack out there, either.

This is a guy that was routinely projected to go in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft before and even during the college football season. He might not have the biggest arm or the most elite athletic traits, but Beck can play the position and he puts his team in position to win. We'll see if he can play some point guard for the Cardinals, but there's at least reason for optimism, and Arizona will be hoping they've found the "next" version of Tyler Shough.

11. Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Although the Raiders' plan is for Kirk Cousins to play the entire season, does anyone really think that's going to happen?

You don't take a player 1st overall after winning the Heisman Trophy and a National Championship only to let him sit on ice for an entire season. Although you can't guarantee anything in the NFL, it would be a major shock if Mendoza didn't start for the Raiders at some point in the 2026 season. He's simply too talented, and the organization is going to be more and more eager to get him on the field if they end up struggling whatsoever.

Mendoza has a great mentor in Cousins. Stylistically speaking, there are some similarities between the two of them. Mendoza was outstanding in big moments for the Hoosiers this past season, he's extremely accurate, and he seems to have what it takes to last in the NFL.