NFL Power Rankings: Ranking QBs under the most pressure as Week 1 continues

As Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season continues, which quarterbacks will emerge as being under the most pressure? For the most part, the one player under the most pressure on an NFL team is the quarterback, and that is the case for a plethora of teams as the regular season ramps up.

The bulk of Week 1 is on Sunday, and we'll see many of these quarterbacks in action. Whether they like it or not, though, they're under a ton of pressure in the 2025 NFL Season for a multitude of reasons.

Let's power rank the 10 QBs under the most pressure for the 2025 NFL Season.

Which QBs are under the most pressure as Week 1 continues?

10. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans put the NFL on notice in the 2023 NFL Season, and many people, including myself, thought that 2024 would bring even more success, but they regressed a bit on offense and actually ended up with the same exact result; a 10-7, division title season and a loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The key here for Houston in 2025 is if they'll be able to one-up itself from the prior two seasons. If so, they could take a huge step in simply owning the AFC South for years to come, and seeing as Stroud has played both good and bad across his first two seasons, he's experienced quite a bit already, so a lot of pressure is on him to finally cement some sort of status in the NFL.

9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is entering a crucial third year as a starter in the NFL. He's been very good in 2023 and 2024, but he's not turned into a slam-dunk, no-question elite quarterback like many think he could be. Love just saw his front office add Micah Parsons in a clear-cut all-in move. Right now, there isn't a player under more pressure on this team than Jordan Love.

On paper, this is one of the most talented Packers' teams we've seen in quite some time, so it's truly up to Love to come through and show the NFL world why he could be among the best.