NFL Power Rankings: Ranking quarterbacks 30 years old and up for 2026

9. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals (33 years old)

It seems like Jacoby Brissett wants a raise from the Arizona Cardinals, but I could not tell you why. Sure, on paper, Brissett was quite efficient in 2025, but it's clear that he is nothing more than a backup quarterback, and the Cardinals are nothing more than a bottom-3 team in the league.

This is who Brissett has always been - a backup-caliber player - but that's OK! He's started a good bit of games in the NFL and has a ton of experience, but he's nothing special, and any team that is needing to start Brissett is likely not in a good situation.

8. Geno Smith, New York Jets (35 years old)

Geno Smith had a bit of a renaissance with the Seattle Seahawks a few years ago, but he's quickly turned into one of the more forgettable starters in the NFL. Now with the New York Jets after a bad year with the Raiders, a more stable personnel situation could at least have Smith playing average, but even that feels like a stretch.

Now 35 years old, Smith could be entering the final year or two of his starting opportunities if he can't make the most of his time with the Jets.

7. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (42 years old)

Aaron Rodgers isn't anything special at this point and was more in the functional category. Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers won't win more than 10 games this year, but they were quite average on both sides of the ball in 2025, and there's nothing to say that is going to change for the better.

Rodgers isn't nearly the athlete he once was, and obviously doesn't have the arm that he used to have. He has taken great care of the football during his career and only threw seven interceptions in 2025, so I guess that could be good for something.

The oldest starting quarterback in the league, Rodgers is No. 7 in our rankings.