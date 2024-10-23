2025 NFL Draft: Updated draft order following Week 7 of the 2024 season
Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season is now in the books, so let's take another early peek at the updated draft order for the 2025 NFL Draft. The one thing that could seriously be a detriment to teams as we approach the NFL Draft next April is that this class does not seem nearly as talented on offense or at the QB position.
This is a huge negative for teams who are picking near the top, as many of them will need to draft a quarterback. In my opinion, this could pave the way for some drama at the top; as if there aren't many top-end, blue-chip prospects, teams may be wanting to trade down. There is still a long way to go between now and the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, as we take a look at the top-10 draft order following Week 7, it's abundantly clear that some of these teams will indeed remain near the top when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around. It's only six months away.
10. Miami Dolphins
With Miami Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa set to return soon, you have to wonder if the Dolphins can start stacking some wins. With how weak the AFC has been this year, I really would not be shocked to see Miami get back into the Wild Card mix, but they hold the 10th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft right now.
9. New York Giants
The New York Giants need to stop playing games with the QB position and start fresh next year. They can move on from Daniel Jones and could get one of the top QB prospects if they do need go into the 2025 NFL Draft with the 9th overall pick.
8. Las Vegas Raiders
Maybe the most identity-less and limp team in the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders made a series of horrendous decisions this offseason
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars should not be this bad. Their roster is quite good, so that tells me it's a coaching issue. Doug Pederson is probably not surviving this season, so it'll be interesting to see what the Jags do when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.
6. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints desperately need to stop this nonsense, sell at the trade deadline, and rebuild beginning in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they could and should target a first-round QB. It's time for GM Mickey Loomis to accept the rebuild.
5. New York Jets
The New York Jets are just embarrassing, and even though they are trying to go all-in with Aaron Rodgers, Rodgers is not a viable QB at this stage of his career. The Jets must make the bold move to reset at QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they currently hold the 5th overall pick.
4. Tennessee Titans
Mason Rudolph got the start for the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. The Titans are a bad football team, but do have something brewing on defense. They are as logical of a team as any to target a QB with their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
3. Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson is now out for the 2024 NFL Season with a torn Achilles, so it'll be interesting to see if the offense can now get going, but even if it can, the Cleveland Browns obviously still need a franchise quarterback.
2. Carolina Panthers
Maybe the most down-bad franchise in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers are 1-6 and just again don't have much of anything going for them. Will first-year head coach Dave Canales make it through year one, let alone into year two? The Panthers feel like they are in no man's land, and must take a QB with their first-round pick in 2025.
1. New England Patriots
Maybe the worst offensive roster in the NFL, the New England Patriots need a ton of help on that side of the ball, but in their defense, they are rebuilding. Frankly, I am not sure that head coach Jerod Mayo is the long-term answer, but Drake Maye has looked nice through the first two starts of his NFL career.