NFL Power Rankings: Ranking rookie quarterbacks approaching Week 6
The three starting rookie quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Season are beginning to heat up, so let's roll out our latest rookie QB power rankings. It's almost as if the rookie quarterbacks who started from Week 1 needed some time in the NFL to begin to heat up.
Imagine that.
Over the last few weeks, we've seen the rookie starters across the NFL begin to stack performances, and they are now clearly getting more comfortable. In fact, all of Bo Nix, Caleb Williams, and Jayden Daniels have winning records through five games. All three teams won in Week 5 as well.
But all of a sudden, there could be two more rookie quarterbacks who get a starting shot in the very near future. Let's roll out our latest rookie QB power rankings approaching Week 6.
4. Unranked (for now): Drake Maye, Spencer Rattler
Drake Maye is going to get the start for the New England Patriots against the Houston Texans in Week 6. While I do believe Maye would and should get some starts this year, throwing him out there in his first NFL regular season game against a ferocious pass rush is an odd decision, but I am not in the Pats' front office, so I have no idea what they are thinking.
With New Orleans Saints' QB Derek Carr likely missing some time, the team could actually turn to rookie Spencer Rattler to start in his place, which would be interesting. He was a fifth-round pick and does have a lot of very enticing qualities. Rattler is pretty good in the pocket, so he could surprise. But as of now, Maye and Rattler are unranked.
3. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Check out these split from Bo Nix between his first two games and his last three games:
He's got five touchdowns, 0 interceptions, and a passer rating above 89 over his last three starts. Bo Nix is heating up, and the Broncos have won three games in a row. Nix playing in Sean Payton's offense in Denver is a very good fit, so don't be surprised if Nix continues to stack good performances.
2. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
In two of his last three games, Caleb Williams has a 100+ passer rating and at least two pass touchdowns. He's now got five touchdowns against four interceptions on the year. The Bears have scored 16, 24, and 36 points over the last three games, and Chicago has also won two of their last three.
Williams and the offense are developing before our eyes, and the 3-2 Bears could be a legitimate contender to capture a Wild Card seed in the NFC playoff picture. It's clear why Chicago took Caleb Williams first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's been far from perfect, and him being sacked17 times is a problem, but there's been a lot to like over the last three games.
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels is completing over 77% of his passes through five games and has a 106.2 passer rating. We're getting to the point where Daniels needs to be put in the MVP conversation if the Washington Commanders can keep this up. Yes, they're going to lose more games this year, but their 4-1 through five weeks and are getting almost perfect QB play from their rookie.
There is no question he is the best rookie QB thus far. He's thrown for four touchdowns and has run for another four along with 300 yards on the ground. He's on pace for 1,020 rushing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and 14 rushing touchdowns.
There are almost no words for just how good Jayden Daniels has been, so he's obviously no. 1 in the latest rookie QB power rankings.