NFL Power Rankings: Ranking second-year QBs approaching Week 4

The 2024 NFL Draft's quarterback class is trending to be an all-time one. Let's rank the year two passers approaching Week 4. Last year's draft absolutely seemed like the time to take a QB, as the QB class here in 2025 simply doesn't appear to be that good, and 2026 is up in the air right now.

A whopping seven QBs from 2024 have already been thrusted into notable starts this year, and there has honestly been a wide range of results from this class.

We power ranked the year two starting quarterbacks approaching Week 4 action. Let's get into it here,

7. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

With two touchdowns and three interceptions in 2025, JJ McCarthy has not only gotten off to a pretty poor start in the NFL, but he again got hurt and could be out for a little while longer. If the Minnesota Vikings keep stacking wins, they'd have no reason to send Carson Wentz to the bench and put McCarthy back in. This roster is ready to win, so are they simply going to ride the hot hand and the tested veteran?

6. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

It's been a shaky start for Michael Penix Jr and the Atlanta Falcons. This team is 1-2 on the season, and Penix has not looked sharp. He's only started a handful of games in the NFL, so he is still a de-facto rookie, but you'd love to see an uptick in play here soon.

5. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler has an 88.2 passer rating through three starts and as honestly not looked all that bad. The New Orleans Saints are a lost cause, but Rattler has held his own if we're being honest. He's simply in a tough situation right now. Rattler is fifth in our power rankings.

4. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have gotten off to another slow start here in 2025. They are again 1-2 for the second year in a row, and Nix has already thrown three interceptions. They get to play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, so the expectation there is that the Broncos end up winning in blowout fashion and are able to get the offense on track.

3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Set to miss another game, Jayden Daniels not being able to be out there is going to hurt his ranking. He's an exceptional QB, but he's simply not been on the field, and a players' skillset does not matter if they can't stay healthy.

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye has completed nearly 73% of his passes this year and has a 101.3 passer rating. We might be seeing Maye take that year two leap before our very eyes. The New England Patriots aren't a very good team, but Maye is dealing thus far and could be set up for some long-term success with the Pats.

1. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

With six passing touchdowns across his last two games, Caleb Williams might be hitting his stride in the NFL. He's now got seven touchdowns against just one interception in 2025 and is currently playing the best football of any year two quarterback. The Chicago Bears are still a bit of a mess, but Ben Johnson might be the right one for this job. There is a reason why Williams was the first overall pick.