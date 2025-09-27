3 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season

There's no such thing as a "guaranteed" anything in the NFL, but we're going to make those bold claims anyway. What could possibly go wrong?

Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season isn't exactly a loaded lineup of marquee matchups, but there's going to be plenty of intrigue as always and a number of teams are facing long odds to win their games.

Which teams seem destined to lose before they even take the field. If we can be so bold, which teams are guaranteed to lose this coming week? You never know what can happen any given Sunday, but these three teams look like the most likely losers in Week 4.

Week 4 NFL Predictions: 3 teams guaranteed to lose this week

1. New Orleans Saints (@ Buffalo Bills)

Things could get out of hand rather quickly for the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2025 season. The Saints travel to face off against the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 4, and if what we saw from the Saints in Week 3 is any indication, the 15.5-point spread is going to seem a little bit stingy from the oddsmakers.

The Bills are almost certainly going to win this game, but by how much? That may be the more pertinent question. The Bills are obviously one of the NFL's most well-oiled machines and they have way too many ways to beat you. This is a hostile environment for any quarterback, but especially for a team like the Saints with a couple of guys still trying to. find their way.

2. New York Jets (@ Miami Dolphins)

Although the Miami Dolphins aren't one of the NFL's elite teams, by any stretch, they are playing with something very important on their side as we enter Week 4: Desperation.

The Dolphins not only have desperation on their side, but they are going to be playing in primetime against the Jets wearing their NFL rivalry uniforms, which are some of the coolest alternates of any team in the entire league.

Think many of the Rivalries looks will develop cult classic status over time. And this Dolphins one is no exception. Vibes could not be lower in Miami. But I expect this one to overperform under the lights. pic.twitter.com/PFn7KsskNU — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) September 27, 2025

It may seem silly, but I don't see any way the Dolphins are going to lose wearing those bad boys. It just had to be the week they play against the Jets, and the Jets won't be able to make enough plays to stop the Dolphins, who are all but guaranteed to get their first win of the year.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (@ Denver Broncos)

We're calling both of the Monday night games as foregone conclusions at this point. The Cincinnati Bengals are going to Denver to face off against a Broncos team that has lost two straight games on walk-off field goals.

Broncos fans are in obvious pain, but the team is staying encouraged.

Denver's defense is one of the best in the NFL at getting pressure on the quarterback, so Bengals backup Jake Browning could be in for a long night. That Denver pass rush has been making plays early this season, and they realize they are going to need to step up in a big way to make sure they end the month of September on a high note.