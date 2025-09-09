NFL Power Rankings: Ranking second-year starting QBs after Week 1

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season is officially in in the books. Let's power rank the second-year starting QBs after the first week.

It's no secret that the 2024 NFL Draft's quarterback class is quite good and may only be getting better. We saw two of them face off on Monday Night Football, and we've decided to bring back the year-two QB power rankings.

This ranking is absolutely going to change week-to-week, as there is just so much talent with this class to sort through. Let's rank the second-year QB class now that Week 1 is over.

Ranking the loaded 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class after Week 1

7. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler finished his rookie season in 2024 with a 70.4 passer rating, and had a 70.4 passer rating in his first game of the 2025 NFL Season, which is a bit interesting. Rattler is in a tough situation, and it's not his fault. He got drafted by perhaps the worst franchise in the NFL and just doesn't have much of a path to success.

The Saints also used a high draft pick this year on Tyler Shough, and it's likely only a matter of time before Shough takes over as the starter. I wouldn't be surprised if Rattler was on a new team in 2026 as a backup QB. There isn't much he can do in his current position, so he's last in our QB power rankings.

6. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye threw one touchdown and one interception in the New England Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. I have been higher on Maye for most of the offseason, but his ranking takes a bit of a hit with his performance. There is a ton of change in New England, so it's going to take some time for this offense to get going.

Maye also just recently turned 23 years old, so there is a ton of youth on his side as well. Overall, if I was a Patriots' fan, I'd still be quite optimistic about Drake Maye and what this franchise has built.

5. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have to be feeling good about their QB after Week 1. The loss was not close to being Michael Penix Jr's fault, as the second-year QB looked sharp in his first Week 1 start of his career. Penix sat for a majority of his first season, but did get some starts down the stretch thanks to Kirk Cousins regressing.

Penix does have the skillset to be a sharp pocket passer in this league, and you get the sense that he will get better as the season goes on.