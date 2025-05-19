NFL Power Rankings: Ranking starting quarterbacks in the AFC for 2025

8. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

If Tua Tagovailoa could simply stay on the field for a full season, the Miami Dolphins might be talked about a lot more affectionately than they are right now. They feel like a frail franchise, and it's because of their quarterback.

7. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans regressed a bit in the 2024 NFL Season, so we'll see if their rebooted offensive line ends up being the repairs that they needed.

6. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix was responsible for 35 total touchdowns during his rookie season and threw 29 touchdowns against just eight interceptions after the team's 0-2 start. The Denver Broncos have a franchise QB.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is a very good quarterback, but he shrinks in the playoffs, as the Chargers just don't have much to speak of in the Herbert era besides his shiny statistics in the regular season.

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes has not been super efficient over the last two seasons, but the last time he did not play in the Super Bowl was all the way back in the 2021 NFL Season, when they were upset in the AFC Championship Game by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has helped the Buffalo Bills become a mainstay atop the AFC for a half-decade now, but they haven't gotten over the hump and again lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. Will Allen and the Bills ever make a Super Bowl run?

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

If it wasn't for one of the worst defenses in the NFL, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals may have made a deep playoff run. Burrow had the best season of his career, but ended the year on his couch. He's still elite and no. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson should have won his third MVP in the 2024 NFL Season, but the award somehow went to Josh Allen. Jackson is the best quarterback in the NFL right now and unlocked a new dimension as a passer in 2024.