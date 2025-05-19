NFL Power Rankings: Ranking starting quarterbacks in the NFC for 2025

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I really don't understand why Jalen Hurts is thought of by many as an elite quarterback - he is drastically propped up by elite coaching, elite teammates, and a future Hall of Fame GM in Howie Roseman. Hurts has never thrown for 25 touchdowns in a season and has also never hit the 4,000-yard mark.

Sure, he can play well under pressure, but there is more that goes into being an NFL QB. Jalen Hurts is an average quarterback overall.

7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy just signed a deal worth $53 million per season, and that is the going rate for franchise quarterbacks nowadays. Purdy was in the NFC Championship Game his rookie season in the NFL and the Super Bowl in his second year.

We have seen him perform on the biggest stage, so perhaps Purdy should be ranked higher.

6. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has the makeup and the skillset to be an elite QB in the league, but we have not seem him or the Green Bay Packers make that leap quite yet. I would keep an eye out to see what the Packers do in the 2025 NFL Season.

5. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield hit the 40-TD, 4,500-yard mark in 2024 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is insane production. Mayfield has truly settled into his new home with the Bucs, but he's not an elite passer and might not be the one to lead this team back to the Super Bowl.

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott gets irrational hate because he plays for the Dallas Cowboys. He's fourth in our power rankings and is one of the best pocket passers the NFL has. Returning from a hamstring injury for 2025, Prescott ahd the Cowboys hope to hit the ground running and perhaps get back into the postseason.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff may end up finishing his career ranking inside the top-10 in major QB categories. He's won with both the LA Rams and Detroit Lions and could have a great shot to appear his his second Super Bowl.

2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Still an elite quarterback, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams won 10 games in 2024 and won the NFC West. Stafford may not have more than a couple of years of high-end football left, but he's still excellent and is second in our power rankings.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Yes, I am ready to put Jayden Daniels first on this list. When you consider just how good he was in 2024, the chances that he makes a huge leap, and the new weapons around him, the Washington Commanders and Daniels himself might hit a new level in 2025.