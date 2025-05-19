The NFC West may turn out to be one of the more interesting divisions in football in 2025. Let's power rank it right here. This division was a four-horse race at points during the 2024 NFL Season, and if each team can stay mostly healthy and take advantage of what's in front of them, this division could be a photo finish.

However, in my eyes, there are two teams that have clearly separated themselves from the rest as we creep closer to the start of the 2025 NFL Season, which is now less than four months away. Let's power rank the NFC West for 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the crowded NFC West for the 2025 season

4. Seattle Seahawks

Clearly the worst team in the division, the Seattle Seahawks somehow got worse in the offseason and managed to win 10 games in 2024, but they were also the only double-digit win team in the NFL that missed the playoffs. Another year with Pete Carroll out of the picture really only makes the franchise's situation more unknown.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Even with an ultra-soft schedule for the 2025 NFL Season, the San Francisco 49ers are ranked third in the NFC West in our latest power rankings. Their roster simply isn't all that good, and many of their foundational players are either totally gone or getting quite old.

Brock Purdy getting an insane deal recently is not going to change things for 2025. The Niners are third in our power rankings.

2. Arizona Cardinals

A team that needed to rebuild their defensive line and did, the Arizona Cardinals roster is as good as it's been for quite a while, and this is one of 'my' teams for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's not forget that this team was 6-4 at one point in the 2024 NFL Season.

Arizona is close, and they are not only close to earning a spot in the playoffs, but they are close at capturing the NFC West title.

1. Los Angeles Rams

The defending NFC West champs, the 2024 Los Angeles Rams found themselves in a 1-4 hole to begin the 2024 NFL Season, but they went 9-3 the rest of the way and won the division. LA has a great roster and every reason for us to believe that they can get back to the Super Bowl.

QB Matthew Stafford is still slinging it at a high level, and there really is not much to dislike about this team. The Rams come in first in our power rankings.