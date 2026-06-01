3 teams ready to make a Super Bowl push in the 2026 NFL Season

There was a lot of parity present in the NFL during the 2025 season. The two teams that made it to the Super Bowl last year, New England and Seattle, were both totally out of the playoffs in the 2024 campaign, which is wild to think about.

With that said, there is a group of teams that are typically always good, so there isn't a ton of wiggle room for certain breakout teams, but everything I just said may also be flat-out wrong given how entertaining this league has been in recent years.

After much of the roster movement this offseason, it's clear that a few teams are poised, perhaps more than others, to make a legitimate Super Bowl run in the 2026 NFL Season.

These 3 teams are ready to make a Super Bowl push for the 2026 NFL Season

Denver Broncos

It's hard not to look at the Denver Broncos as a Super Bowl favorite for 2026, and we all kind of know how this thing could have looked had Bo Nix not gotten hurt. The stud quarterback broke his ankle near the end of the team's Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills.

And had Nix been healthy, the Broncos absolutely would have beaten the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, especially given how close it was with Jarrett Stidham as the starter. The Broncos didn't just accept how 2025 ended, though, as they went out and made a major trade for Jaylen Waddle, finally giving Nix a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver.

This, coupled with an elite offensive line and other very good complementary playmakers, the Broncos aren't missing much of anything in terms of what a Super Bowl-winning team looks like. At worst, this roster is the second-best in the NFL, but they also have top-tier coaching with Sean Payton and a front office that has helped bring this operation together.