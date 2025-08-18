NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams most likely to breakout in 2025 season

There could be a few teams ready to breakout in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's power rank them by how likely they are to do so. Typically, NFL teams typically breakout due to an emerging QB. We saw this first-hand in the 2024 NFL Season when Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix took the NFL by storm.

This type of thing could continue in the 2025 NFL Season, as there could be a handful of teams prepared to put the NFL on notice and shock the world. We've actually identified four of the most likely breakout teams for 2025.

We power ranked by them by just how likely we feel like they are to breakout. Let's get into it here.

Power ranking most likely breakout teams in the 2025 NFL Season

4. Chicago Bears

I am high-ish on the Chicago Bears for the 2025 NFL Season. Two major things stick out to me as being reasons why this team's ceiling might be limited. Firstly, the NFC North is just flat-out stacked, as the Bears might still be, comfortably, the worst team in the division. They do have Ben Johnson as their new head coach, and he seemed to be the top prize this offseason.

The other concern I have is whether Johnson can reign-in Caleb Williams a bit. Williams was a sloppy mess during his rookie season. He struggled with remaining within the structure of the offense. He also took way too many sacks and just did not get into a rhythm most of the time. A lot of those qualities stay with players for most of their NFL careers, but Chicago has the talent on paper to breakout.

3. Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr got some action late in the 2024 NFL Season and is now entering 2025 as the guy for the Atlanta Falcons. With a ton of talent on offense and a remade defensive line, the Falcons could surprise in the NFC South and perhaps squeak out nine or 10 wins if Penix makes a leap in year two.