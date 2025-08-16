Among the projected starting quarterbacks as of now, it's clear that a few of them are getting benched during the 2025 NFL Season. That's the name of the game in the NFL, and quarterbacks being sent to the bench is talked about way more than other positions.

Teams typically win or lose a game depending on how their QB plays, as it is the most important position in all of sports. Well, the 2025 NFL Season is now in view and starting up in about three weeks. We're truly almost there.

Among the projected starting quarterbacks we know with reasonable certain right now, which are the three most obvious getting benched at some point during the season?

NFL Predictions: 3 starting QBs obviously getting benched in the 2025 season

Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Offseason, but Jameis Winston also signed with the team, and they weren't done just yet, as the Giants traded back up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft for Jaxson Dart.

Right now, Russell Wilson has to already be feeling the heat, as there could be two QBs in their QB room who may currently be better than the veteran passer. Wilson is already on his third team in as many years and fourth in five seasons. He is clearly not the player he once was and just isn't a starting-caliber QB anymore.

Given that the Giants have a pretty brutal situation on offense outside of Malik Nabers, Russell Wilson leading the unit is a ticking time bomb, and it's going to go off at some point before the halfway point of the 2025 season. It would not shock me to see Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart getting starters in 2025.