NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams most likely to go from worst to first this year

6. Las Vegas Raiders, AFC West

The Las Vegas Raiders are No. 6 in our power rankings. Like the Browns and Cardinals, the Raiders are trapped in quite the division. The AFC West has seen multiple double-digit win teams in each of the last two seasons, with Denver and Los Angeles winning double-digit games this past season.

The Broncos won the division with a 14-3 record in 2025, and given how loaded that roster is, Denver is the team to beat. While the Chargers are not great by any means, this team has been a stable 11-6 in each of the last two seasons, which is impressive.

The Chiefs won just six games in a shocking regression year, but getting Patrick Mahomes back into the lineup could have the Chiefs in a solid spot to add a few more wins to that total. The Raiders took Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, but with the signing of Kirk Cousins, Vegas clearly isn't wanting to rush Mendoza out there.

It's certainly not a bad idea, as the roster still needs a bit of work, and a first-year coaching staff might prefer to have a short-term veteran option in Cousins running the show until people get comfortable.

5. New York Jets, AFC East

New York is No. 5 in our power rankings. The Jets really do not stand much of a chance in the AFC East this year, but you cannot fault the front office for going out and adding a ton of talent. The Jets do sport some encouraging talent on offense, as the offensive line is solid, the wide receiver room is encouraging, Breece Hall is a great running back, and Kenyon Sadiq became the newest addition at tight end.

This team does have some talent and could be dangerous next year if the right quarterback is brought in. The Jets also have three first-round picks in the NFL Draft next year, so GM Darren Mougey is loaded with capital.

No one is thinking the Jets are going to win a lot of games this year - I am not sure the front office intended to, either. With all of the young talent brought in this offseason, coupled with the insane capital for next year, the 2027 offseason is going be a huge one.

And it's not like the Jets do not have to deal with two double-digit win teams in New England and Buffalo. Those two are going to battle it out for the AFC East title this coming season.