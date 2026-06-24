NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams most likely to go from worst to first this year

4. Tennessee Titans, AFC South

We're now slowly getting into some teams that could win their divisions if things went south for the other teams, but still are looking at a very steep battle. The Tennessee Titans have made a ton of changes this offseason, and all of those changes should have been made with Cam Ward in mind. Robert Saleh is now the head coach, and he quickly landed his second head coaching stint a couple of years after getting canned by the Jets.

The Titans brought on Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator, and as I have said for months now, Daboll is going to be great for Ward's development in year two, as Daboll has worked well with young quarterbacks before.

Tennessee revamped the defensive line a bit, which should help out the entire unit and get the defense off the field quicker, and Ward got a new weapon with Carnell Tate in the NFL Draft. On paper, Tennessee isn't a threatening team, but they're good enough to win more games than you think and could finish with 6-8 wins this year.

The Titans won't win the AFC South unless they not only exceed expectations, but all of Jacksonville, Houston, and Indianapolis stumble a bit. It's possible, but not very possible.

3. New York Giants, NFC East

When you look at the NFC East, all four teams have major concerns, and that could end up benefiting the New York Giants this year.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded AJ Brown and have a limited quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Philly's offense has done this 'up and down' trend for years now, and with Brown out of the picture, more pressure is going to be on Hurts overall.

Other key players like Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert are getting up there in age, so there could be some regressions. Dallas' defense was the worst in the NFL last year, and just because this team made a lot of changes on that side of the ball, it does not mean the unit is going to improve.

Washington won just five games last year and only saw quarterback Jayden Daniels suit up for seven games, so he could now have some injury concerns. On paper, the Commanders also aren't that much better than the Giants.

If the Giants can hit their stride onder John Harbaugh, and quarterback Jaxson Dart makes that desired year two leap, the other concerns present with the rest of the NFC East teams can allow the GMen to burst onto the scene and win the division.