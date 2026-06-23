2026 NFL Predictions: Updated NFC record predictions following OTAs and minicamp

Now that OTAs and minicamps are in the books across the NFL, the next major offseason milestone is training camp, which does bring us one step closer to the start of the 2026 season. It does feel like front offices across the league are getting way more aggressive in their roster-building, and that did come to a boil this offseason.

A ton of star-studded trades went down, and especially in the NFC, you can make the argument for just about every team to get into the playoffs this year. The parity appears to be quite good, so that should make for some insanely competitive games weekly.

Let's get into some fresh NFC record predictions now that we're set to hit the main lull of the NFL offseason.

2026 NFL Season: Updated NFC record predictions following first wave of offseason activities

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions: 12-5

I really like the Detroit Lions to bounce back this year. They've won at least nine games in each of the past four seasons and were 7-4 at one point in 2025. During the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Detroit combined for 27 regular season wins, so this team knows how to win games. Some better injury luck and a slightly improved defense, which is possible if the injuries improve, would have the Lions right back near the top of the NFC North.

2. Chicago Bears: 11-6

I do believe the Chicago Bears could finish with the same record in 2026 as they did in 2025 and still have some growth. Much of the defense got reworked this offseason, so while that unit could improve, there also could be some early bumps in the road that this team has to overcome.

Caleb Williams is also not a lock to make a year two leap in Ben Johnson's system, but he has the potential.

3. Minnesota Vikings: 10-7

The Minnesota Vikings backed into a nine-win season last year. With Kyler Murray likely set to start for the team, it'd be hard to imagine that the Vikings don't win more games. The NFC North is going to be a loaded division, so the team's ceiling could be capped.

4. Green Bay Packers: 9-7-1

Could the Packers finish with the same record two years in a row? This team is very capable of winning games, but that's really it. They aren't a legitimate contender and might not get Micah Parsons back as quickly as they hoped. With a lot of 'good' littered all over the roster, those type of results will happen.