NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams most likely to go from worst to first in 2026

5. Cleveland Browns

The AFC North is a huge mess right now, and the Cleveland Browns are in the middle of that mess. If nothing else, all of Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Cincinnati have notable questions. The Browns at least sport a good defense and did make strides to shore up the offensive line this offseason.

The best-case scenario here is Deshaun Watson suddenly remembering how to play quarterback again. If that does happen, the Browns could scrape together more wins than we think. However, that feels relatively unlikely, as Watson hasn't played at a starting level for years now.

However, I do believe this roster is better than people think, but the Browns uphill battle is still obvious.

4. Tennessee Titans

Much of the Tennessee Titans success in 2026 hinges on Cam Ward making a year two leap, but he's got a perfect offensive coordinator to help him achieve that in Brian Daboll, and the Titans did rebuild the defensive line. Perhaps adding Jeremiyah Love into the backfield in the NFL Draft, the Titans may have a foundation set to shock the NFL world.

While they might still be a solid year away from winning the division, a path to a winning record is at least present.

3. New York Giants

Between hiring John Harbaugh and Jaxson Dart clearly having the goods, the New York Giants could win the NFC East in 2026. The offensive line has a strong tackle duo, and the defensive line continues to be one of the best in the NFL.

A lot would have to go right for the Giants to win the division, but their NFC East rivals are also all battling major issues at the moment. Like the Titans, the Giants are probably still one year away, but if a few bounces go their way, the Giants could make a push to the top.

2. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints won four of their final five games in the 2025 season and shored up the offense in free agency by signing guard David Edwards and running back Travis Etienne. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough played a lot better than people expected, and Brandon Staley quietly made quick work of that defense.

Given how uncertain the NFC South is as a whole, there really isn't much of anything in the Saints way to winning the division. Shough could soon emerge as the best quarterback in the division in 2026, and Kellen Moore's first year at 6-11 was a very encouraging beginning.

1. Detroit Lions

One year removed from winning the division with a stellar 15-2 season, the Detroit Lions collapsed down the stretch in 2025, still won nine games, but did finish last. This team has made a huge turnaround under Dan Campbell and obviously know what it takes to win the NFC North.

Getting some better injury luck would help, but the Lions do have the best roster and quarterback in the division right now. Those two factors are the main players here and could help Detroit return atop the division in 2026.