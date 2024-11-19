NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with best point differential after Week 11
Some teams on this list may shock you, as eight clubs in the NFL have point differentials of at least +50. Let's power-rank them here. At the end of the day, a statistic like point differential may not mean a ton, as games are won week to week, not based on a team's total points scored.
However, point differential does have some value, and it's very typical that the best teams have the highest differentials and the worst teams have the lowest. There are some instances where winning teams can have negative point differentials, though.
For example, the 2022 Minnesota Vikings went 13-4 in the regular season and actually got out-scored by three points. They scored 424 points and gave up 427. And even in 2024, there are some teams with higher point differentials than others, but those teams also have a worse record, so this can be all over the place.
Let's power-rank teams in the NFL through Week 11 by point differential.
8. Denver Broncos, +52
The Denver Broncos have the eighth-highest point differential in the NFL this year at +52, and they are one of eight teams in the league with a differential of at least 50 points. The Broncos have been able to take care of business against the bad teams this season. They've beaten the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and the entirety of the NFC South.
Some have said that Denver can't yet beat a good team, but they did just beat the Falcons. Anyway, a mark of a good football team is being strong in the trenches and also beating the teams that they should. The Broncos are very good in the trenches and have not gotten tripped up by inferior teams this year. This is a good football team that controls their own destiny to the playoffs in 2024.
They are currently in the seventh and final seed in the AFC playoff picture and could easily get to 8-5 by the time their bye week happens. Denver plays Las Vegas and Cleveland before their bye in Week 14.