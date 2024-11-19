NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with best point differential after Week 11
7. Washington Commanders, +65
The Washington Commanders have the seventh-highest point differential in the NFL this year and the fourth-highest in the NFC. This team has struggled as of late and also kind of struggle to beat good teams, but most everything is working for Washington. They have gotten some very efficient QB play from rookie QB Jayden Daniels.
The Commanders now occupy the seventh seed in the NFC playoffs and are still barely alive in the NFC East race. The Philadelphia Eagles are beginning to hit their stride, so they could pull away, which would force Washington to travel for their first playoff game, and unless the bottom falls out from this team, they will indeed make the playoffs in 2024 with a rookie QB under center.
6. Pittsburgh Steelers, +71
The Pittsburgh Steelers are cooking with Russell Wilson, but it's not always been pretty. This team simply finds ways to find games every single season, but even in 2024, they are going to find themselves in the same issue as previous seasons; they're a good football team and well-coached, but their ceiling is low because of the QB situation.
Russell Wilson has been a fun option for Pittsburgh this season, but he's not a long-term answer and an incredibly limited passer. The Steelers must embark on a quest to find their franchise QB, but as of now, they are 8-2 and have the sixth-highest point differential in the NFL this season.
5. Minnesota Vikings, +74
How about the Minnesota Vikings? This may be the wrong opinion, but I just do not think this team immediately goes to JJ McCarthy in 2025 if the Vikings are able to make a bit of a playoff run with Sam Darnold. McCarthy turns only 22 years old this coming January, so it's not like they're wasting his prime years. I mean, Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos is 24.
Maybe I'm off here, but there is something to be said about an 8-2 team that is blowing out opponents. Why would they move off of their QB? What if Sam Darnold is actually... good?