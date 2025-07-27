NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with new head coaches for 2025 season

Of the teams that hired new head coaches for 2025, which one will be the best this year? Let's power rank those teams for 2025. There are head coaching vacancies every single offseason, and that is not going to change - being a head coach in the NFL is one of the toughest gigs in all of sports

There were a considerable amount of openings this cycle, as teams rushed around to try and find the head coach to fit their franchise. But not only does a team need to have a solid head coach, but they also need a strong front office presence and stable QB play.

In many respects, teams that hire a head coach are on a rebuilding timeline. Let's look at the NFL teams that hired new head coaches this offseason and power rank them.

Ranking teams with new head coaches for the 2025 NFL Season

7. New Orleans Saints (Kellen Moore)

The New Orleans Saints may honestly end up being the worst team in the NFL, but that also may not be Kellen Moore's fault, who lands his first head coaching job after years of being a very successful offensive coordinator with a diverse group of quarterbacks. Moore does seem to profile as a solid head coach, but the Saints are years away from competing.

6. New York Jets (Aaron Glenn)

Aaron Glenn was drafted by the New York Jets and earned this head coaching job after breaking out as a top coordinator with the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFL Season. Glenn has a ton of work to do with the Jets, and their QB situation is going to prevent New York from winning much this year.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (Liam Coen)

A successful offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Liam Coen now embarks on his first head coaching job. The Jaguars have bits and pieces of a good team but will need some rounding-out by GM James Gladstone to get back to their winning ways from 2022.