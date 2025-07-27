The 2025 NFL season could be the final chapter for a few iconic players that have dominated the past decade. As the league continues to get younger, some veterans may choose to walk away now rather than fight through declining performance. Retirement is a normal and natural part of the games, and for these players, the decision may be less about ability and more about health and life after football.

This list will highlight eight players who could call it a career after this upcoming season. These are players who have enjoyed awesome careers, but after years of wear and tear, combined with age and team dynamics, this could be their final farewell.

Who will most likely retire after the 2025 season?

Travis Kelce

Arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history, Kelce has already cemented his Hall of Fame status. While he could still produce for years to come, his off-the-field success might make retirement very tempting. After 2025, Kelce could decide to go out while still on top, rather than risk injuries or a decline in his performance.

Aaron Rodgers

The four-time MVP turns 42 this upcoming season, and all signs are pointing to this being Rodgers' last year in the NFL. Though you never really can say things definitively with Rodgers. However, he has hinted at retirement for the past few months, and because of his age, declining performance, and of course, injuries, 2025 feels like the end of a dominant career.

Calais Campbell

At 38 years of age, Calais Campbell continues to play at a very high level, but time always catches up with every player. Campbell has had an incredible career, and this could be the year that he prioritizes long-term health and a future outside of football.

Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore still has what it takes to start or have a role on an NFL roster. But, Gilmore is 34 years old, and is still a free agent. Teams are leaning toward younger, faster corners, which makes Gilmore not as tempting for teams. Still, assuming he can find a team in 2025, he will find a way to contribute then likely retire very soon.

Harrison Smith

Smith has already considered retirement as recently as this offseason. The veteran safety still remains a top safety in the NFL, but similarly to Campbell, this could be the year where he shifts his focus to life beyond the football field. If he wants to go out while still on the mountain top, next offseason might be the time.

Von Miller

At 36 years old, Von Miller is no longer even close to the dominant force he used to be. He just signed a one-year deal with Washington and likely will call it a career once the season is over. He still will provide Washington with a solid outside linebacker who brings veteran experience.

Cameron Jordan

The lifelong New Orleans Saint might finally end his very long career. He brings great leadership, but his explosiveness and athleticism is well behind him. Retiring now would allow him to end his tenure on good terms with the franchise he has done so much for.

Joe Flacco

Flacco might be the starting quarterback for the Browns in 2025, but at 40 years old, his days as a regular starter are more than likely behind him. He could stay for a few years as a veteran backup, but the lure of retirement and hanging out with family may finally win out.