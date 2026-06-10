NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams with the most at stake for 2026

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions made the NFC Championship Game in 2023, went one-and-done in the playoffs in 2024, and didn't even make the playoffs in 2025. While the Lions could be viewed as one of the more stable teams in the NFL right now, this team has regressed the past few seasons.

It's not a great spot to be in, as players are getting a year older. The Lions are like many teams high in our power rankings here - they have a Super Bowl-caliber roster and don't appear to be missing anything. They were on the cusp of the big game back in 2023 and honestly have not gotten close since then.

Quarterback Jared Goff is getting older, and all of these big-time contracts they have will catch up to them at some point. Detroit is under a lot of pressure.

2. Los Angeles Rams

We'll rank the Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 here. While the Rams have gone all-in this offseason in one of the more aggressive offseasons we have seen by any front office in recent memory, they aren't No. 1. The main reason is that this team did recently win it all.

The Rams won it all back in 2021, and while the roster is a lot different, they aren't necessarily chasing a Super Bowl. Los Angeles figures to be among the best teams in the league again in 2027, and while we cannot guarantee that, the roster is never not in a good spot, thanks to General Manager Les Snead.

Don't get me wrong - the Rams have a ton of pressure this season, but they have a bit more leeway

1. Buffalo Bills

How many more years will we see the Buffalo Bills lose in heartbreaking fashion in the playoffs? Buffalo has been in the postseason each year since 2019, winning at least one game each year since 2020. Josh Allen now has a career playoff record of 8-7.

And, especially after last season, we're left asking ourselves over and over if this team is capable of making a run. To the Bills credit, they did make a bold change this offseason, promoting Joe Brady to replace Sean McDermott.

Adding DJ Moore in a trade should also help out the offense, so it's clear that the front office is at least attempting to make the necessary moves. The Bills have appeared to have it all in place for years now, but another season of a brutal playoff loss amps up the pressure even more for the 2026 season.