NFL power rankings: Ranking teams with the most to lose heading into Week 2

Already, several teams across the NFL have a ton to lose approaching Week 2 of the 2025 season.

Is it time for a few teams across the NFL to hit the panic button? Well, if things don't change, it indeed might be time. The NFL season is long - it's 17 games, but that also means there is a lot smaller margin for error compared to other sports.

One loss can totally knock a team out of the playoffs entirely. Each game in the NFL is so much more valuable. Heading into Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season, which teams have the most to lose?

These teams have the most to lose heading into Week 2

5. Baltimore Ravens (vs. Browns)

With a brutal stretch of games after their home tilt against the Cleveland Browns, the Baltimore Ravens have to get on the right track, here. They blew another second-half lead in a horrific loss to the Buffalo Bills, and it was honestly more of the same for Baltimore.

With games coming up against the Lions, Chiefs, Texans, and Rams, the Ravens must enter Week 3 and beyond with a 1-1 record. Dropping an AFC North battle against the frisky Browns could really put the Ravens at a huge disadvantage and a potentially two-game deficit in the division as well.

4. Carolina Panthers (@ Arizona)

The Carolina Panthers' offense was not good, yet again, and yet again, Bryce Young did not play that well, as he threw more interceptions than touchdowns.

We're getting to a point where the third-year QB simply has to make a jump in-season. The regime that drafted Young with the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is obviously not there, so the new regime of Dan Morgan and Dave Canales really has no reason to continue sticking with Young if things don't get better.

The ideal scenario here is that Young plays like he did over the final month of the 2024 NFL Season. As time ticks, the Panthers may begin to lose patience with their QB.