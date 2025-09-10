Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season is already nearly upon us. Let's make one bold prediction for each game.

Week 1 definitely brought a few surprises, but for the most part, things went as expected. That might not be the case in Week 2, as there are different games and circumstances. As the season goes on, teams across the NFL will begin to hit their true stride, as the 'good' and 'bad' teams will soon be revealed.

With Week 2 right around the corner, let's make one bold prediction for each game.

One bold prediction for each Week 2 game in the 2025 NFL Season

Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers - Green Bay earns a statement win by double-digits

The Packers aced their early-season Week 1 test with a huge win over the Detroit Lions, and they now host the Washington Commanders, another formidable team. Well, the Packers are going to defend their home turf and overwhelm Washington, winning by double-digits.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow throws five touchdown passes

I actually feel sorry for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Joe Burrow is going to play like a man possessed and toss five touchdown passes against a below-average secondary in a massive Bengals' win.

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys - Jaxson Dart sees the field at some point

Russell Wilson is already on thin ice, it seems. Well, the Dallas Cowboys will play well enough on defense to see rookie QB Jaxson Dart take the field in place of Wilson. Dart was electric in the preseason for the Giants.

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions - Bears kick a game-winning field goal

Both teams dropped the ball big-time in Week 1, and you don't get the sense that either is super pleased. In his return to Detroit, Ben Johnson will help lead Chicago to kick a game-winning field goal as time expires for the win.