NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 2024 QB class as they enter a massive year 3

The 2024 NFL Draft could end up being one of the best quarterback drafts in the history of the NFL. We won't know that for sure until years down the road, but it's firmly possible. Three of the quarterbacks from this class have already helped their teams advance to the conference title game, and one of them was in the Super Bowl last year.

Others, like Caleb Williams, have already experienced the playoffs. It's turned into a great class for a few teams in particular. As they all enter a huge third year, players from the NFL Draft will all be eligible for contract extensions following the 2026 season.

And some of the quarterbacks will surely be in line to receive mega-deals at some point over the next calendar year. Let's power-rank the quarterback class from 2024, simply using the total body of work through the first two seasons.

Drake Maye and Bo Nix top the list of 2024 NFL Draft QB rankings

7. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy was a player that Minnesota Vikings fans seem to be happy about, but he missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury and was injured multiple times last year. McCarthy was unplayable in many instances, and it got to the point that the Vikings already had to go out and search for a replacement.

Kyler Murray didn't sign with this team to not start in 2026, so as quickly as the McCarthy era began, it's soon going to end.

6. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

If nothing else, Michael Penix Jr. could still be in a position to start games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2026, as there might be an open quarterback 'competition' with Tua Tagovailoa, another left-handed passer who the Falcons brought in this offseason.

Penix has already suffered a major knee injury, and this concern from college unfortunately crept up into the NFL. He's got an uphill battle to emerge as a legitimate franchise quarterback.