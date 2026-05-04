NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 2024 QB class as they enter a massive year 3

5. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Statistically speaking, Spencer Rattler did improve quite a bit from 2024 into 2025, so that has to be mentioned here. He was replaced by Tyler Shough, then a rookie in 2025, and at this point, Rattler feels like a strong backup option for the New Orleans Saints.

Still, though, Rattler definitely put a lot of good throws on film and could be one of those quarterbacks that a team seeks out and brings in to compete for a starting job in the future. He does have some mid-tier starting upside on the right team.

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Struggling to stay on the field in 2025, Jayden Daniels proved why availability is the best ability. Daniels does have a lean frame, so that could make him more vulnerable to injuries, and after a season back in 2024 in which the Washington Commanders came within one game of the Super Bowl, the team did a legitimate 180 and finished 5-12. Daniels is very good, but not being able to stay on the field is a huge red flag.

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams has the goods, but the dip in completion percentage is slightly concerning. We'll see if year two with Ben Johnson could fix things there, but it's clear that Williams has this off-schedule, clutch ability that only a few others in the league have, and that's going to be a quality that allows the Chicago Bears to win a ton of games.

2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has the most thorough career thus far among 2024 quarterbacks, and you could put him above Drake Maye in these power rankings, and I would not fight you. Nix was insanely efficient as a rookie, and did help the Denver Broncos get within one game of the Super Bowl.

If not for that broken ankle, Nix and the Broncos may have won it all last year, but Maye, who is atop our list, did prove to have an insanely high ceiling in 2025, and one that these other passers haven't been able to reach.

1. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Maye was second in the MVP voting last year and helped the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl. Sure, their schedule was insanely easy, but success is success in the NFL. Maye and the Pats might regress a bit in 2026, as the schedule does get tougher, but at this very moment, there really isn't much to debate here - Maye is the best quarterback from the 2024 class, but it will be interesting to see how much, if any, the Pats regress this coming season, as that could shake things up.