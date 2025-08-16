NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 2024 quarterback class for the 2025 season

The 2024 NFL Draft features what could be an all-time great QB class. Let's power rank the class for the 2025 NFL Season. A whopping six quarterbacks went in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the early returns are quite good for many teams.

The arrow is also cautiously pointing up for a couple teams who have these young passers leading the way. It's no surprise that the most impactful position in the NFL is quarterback, so seeing six going in Round 1 back in 2024 should come as no surprise.

It was a huge difference from this year's draft, where the QB talent appeared to be limited and just not really all that promising. Let's power rank the loaded 2024 NFL Draft's quarterback class for the 2025 season.

Power ranking the 2024 NFL Draft's quarterback class for the 2025 season

Unranked: JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury, and that paved the way for Sam Darnold to slide in as the starter. Darnold played extremely well and helped the Vikings win 14 games.

Oddly enough, though, the Vikings let Darnold depart in free agency, but I guess they need to see what they have in JJ McCarthy. Still just 22 years old, McCarthy does have a great shot at turning into a high-end, long-term starter.

The Vikings rebuilt their offensive line in the offseason and have elite weaponry. Kevin O'Connell is a top-tier offensive head coach and will surely know how to get the most out of his young QB. However, McCarthy has never taken a snap in a regular season game before, so we can't really assign him any sort of ranking for the 2025 season.

Furthermore, it also might take more than a few weeks for us to truly figure out how good he can be. Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos was atrocious his first two games in the NFL, but by the time Week 18 rolled around, he was easily a top-15 QB.