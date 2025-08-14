NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the loaded 2020 QB class heading into 2025

The 2020 NFL Draft featured one of the strongest QB classes ever. Let's rank the classes' top QBs heading into the 2025 season. It's safe to say that several teams hit the nail on the head with their QB selection back in 2020.

And all of a sudden, this class is now in year six and is slowly but surely approaching 10 years in the NFL, which is just crazy to think about. Anyway, the class produced a deep stable of franchise quarterbacks who have had all kinds of success in the NFL. However, it might be smart to power-rank this class heading into 2025.

Let's get into it here, ranking the top quarterbacks from the absolutely loaded 2020 NFL Draft class.

Ranking the 2020 NFL Draft QB class heading into 2025

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is a very efficient QB when he's on the field, but that's the problem. Funnily enough, he's actually never finished a season with a losing record as a starting QB, so that has to be good for something. At the end of the day, though, Tagovailoa is in a very deep conference and just isn't the type of passer who can will his team to victory. He's good, but that's about it.

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

A below-average passer and benefitting from being on a superteam, Jalen Hurts is fourth in our power rankings. He's not someone an offense can rely on to consistently move the ball down the field, but he's proven to play well under pressure, which is huge. Hurts did help the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX this year, so he's the only starting QB from this class with a ring. However, his talent is limited.

3. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love broke out in the 2023 NFL Season and continued to play well into 2024, but he's not yet taken that leap into elite status, which is a place many people think he can land. The third year starting in the NFL could be when that happens, and it's really only a matter of time before we find out. Among the QBs in this class, Jordan Love does have the most attractive athletic and physical profile, so maybe it all comes together for him in 2025?

2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is definitely rich in the regular season statistics, but when the playoffs roll around, he kind of disappears. Yes, Herbert is a franchise QB to an extent, but I am not sure the LA Chargers are going to win anything worthwhile with him under center. I have likened him to this generation's Kirk Cousins, and I'm not hiding behind that. Nonetheless, he's an efficient QB and the second-best from this class.

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Arguably the best QB in the NFL, Joe Burrow lead the league in 2024 with 43 touchdown passes, but because of a horrific Cincinnati defense, did not make the playoffs. Burrow is simply outstanding and is honestly on pace to end up in the Hall of Fame one day; he's truly that good. I do also wonder if Burrow ends up feeling a bit disgruntled and frustrated with the franchise if they can't figure this defense out over time...