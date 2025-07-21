Defense can still win championships, especially in a league filled with elite quarterback play and explosive playcallers. Heading into 2025, a few NFL defenses stand out for their performance, depth, and offseason additions.

From veteran lead squads to young, on-the-rise units, these teams have what it takes to take over games. Here is a list of the top 5 defenses heading into the 2025 NFL season.

Ranking the NFL's five best defenses for the 2025 Season

5. Baltimore Ravens

In 2024, the Ravens defense started a bit slow after a coordinator change. But around mid-season the defense turned it around and looked like the unit we have been accustomed to. This offseason, the team added new pieces like Malaki Starks and Mike Green in the draft, while also adding star CB Jaire Alexander in free agency. These additions should prove to be crucial, and we might just see the Ravens defense take an even bigger step forward in 2025.

4. Houston Texans

The Texans defense ranked top 10 in both run defense and passing defense, and in this offseason the Texans secured the future of this unit with key extensions to Danielle Hunter and Derek Stingley. The unit will look very similar as they did in 2024, but with potential improvements from studs like Will Anderson and Kamari Lassiter, it is fair to expect an even better year from this unit.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers defense may not have the household names of other rosters, but that does not mean this unit is not one of the best out there. Led by defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, the Chargers ranked 2nd in opponents points per game, and 1st in opponents touchdowns per game. The unit is largely the same, but with young players like Tuli Tuipulotu, Daiyan Henley, and Tarheeb Still continuing to improve, this unit could take the next step in 2025.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

In 2024 the Eagles defense was the best defense in the NFL. However, after their Super Bowl run, the team did see some unfortunate turnover in the unit. Losing Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Darius Slay is nothing to gloss over. However, the Eagles have proven to be able to develop players at an elite level. With new faces stepping in, and other players continuing to develop, it appears this unit will dominate for many years to come.

1. Denver Broncos

In 2024, the Broncos boasted a top five defense, so it would’ve made sense for the offseason focus to shift toward adding to the offense. Instead, Denver doubled down on defense, bringing in impact players like Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and first-round pick Jahdae Barron. On paper, it might seem like overkill, but each addition is poised to play a significant role in 2025. With a diverse set of pass rushers, and a secondary that should improve around Patrick Surtain, this defense will be one of the league's best.