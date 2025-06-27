3 teams under the most pressure to win Super Bowl LX in the 2025 season

A few teams in the NFL stick out as being under the most pressure to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season.

There's only one winner, but it feels like there is more than one team under a mountain of pressure to win it all. Whether it's because of an aging quarterback or continuous playoff failures, a few teams have to truly make a run this season.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles have been the Super Bowl champions since the 2019 NFL Season. Which three teams, heading into 2025, are under the most pressure to win it all?

These teams are under pressure!

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is now 37 years old, and we do know that the LA Rams and Stafford have kind of been taking this thing year-by-year. With Stafford's age getting up there and the Rams having a very good roster, there is a ton of pressure on this team to win another Super Bowl.

And while that may seem insane since they just won one in 2021, what is this team missing? They're strong in the trenches, have a ton of other talent, and have a Super Bowl-winning head coach/quarterback duo. There is absolutely pressure on this team to win it all in 2025.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have not advanced past the AFC Championship Game, as all this team does is lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason. The Bills were largely seen as the best team in the AFC for a majority of the 2024 season, and many thought that 2024 was going to be the year for this team, but it wasn't...

When will the Bills do more than fall apart when it matters the most? However you slice it, there is a ton of pressure on this franchise to win it all in 2025.

Baltimore Ravens

The reason for the Baltimore Ravens having a ton of pressure is the same as the Buffalo Bills. These two franchises haven't been able to slay the dragon in the postseason, as it's been dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs and one year of Joe Burrow. Lamar Jackson has also been the best QB in the NFL for years now, so there's even more pressure.

Jackson is a two-time MVP and honestly should have won his third in 2024. He's a future Hall of Famer already and is truly only missing a Super Bowl title. The Ravens are under a mountain of pressure in 2025.