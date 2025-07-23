NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 5 best offenses for the 2025 season

The NFL has a ton of high-powered offenses. Let's try to rank the five best for the 2025 NFL Season. We have seen a bit of a resurgence in the running back position in recent years, so some of the best running backs in the NFL are unsurprisingly on top-tier offenses.

And as the saying goes, 'offense wins games, defense wins championships.' We saw this first-hand with the Philadelphia Eagles defense just being too much for the Kansas City Chiefs offense to handle.

Much can change from season-to-season, so we tried our best to power rank the NFL's best offenses for the 2025 season.

Ranking the NFL's best offenses for the 2025 NFL Season

5. Washington Commanders

With Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel added this offseason, the Washington Commanders are clearly trying to go all-in and surround Jayden Daniels with as much talent as possible. Daniels himself is an elite, dual-threat QB who could emerge as an MVP candidate in 2025, and I am just not buying the sophmore slump for the Commanders - they are too well-coached and did add players at key positions of need this offseason.

4. Detroit Lions

Losing Ben Johnson is going to hurt, and the departures of Kevin Zeitler and Frank Ragnow may also hurt, but the Detroit Lions still have a giant bathtub of talent on offense and should be just fine. The offensive line will be efficient and the weapons are present in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and the great RB duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Detroit might not win 15 games in 2025 like they did in 2024, but you'd be wrong to count them out.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

I am high on the Cincinnati Bengals offense for 2025, and you should be to. Chase Brown could be an underrated factor here and could help Cincy field an efficient rushing attack. It does feel like the Bengals offense gets too one-dimensional at times, but Brown emering as a legitimate RB1 is going to make passing the ball easier than it already is.

Now yes, the defense is a major concern, but we aren't talking about that right now. What is clear is that the Bengals are again in a position to be lethal on offense in 2025.

2. Buffalo Bills

Scoring points and racking up yards came easy for the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL Season. They ranked second in the NFL scoring 30.9 yards per game and also had the MVP winner in Josh Allen. Allen is a huge threat with his legs and on the ground and is still very much in his prime.

You have to wonder what happens with the WR room and if someone like Keon Coleman can take that next step into becoming a legitimate WR1.

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens accumulated the most yards in the NFL in the 2024 season and saw both the passing game and rushing attack play at an extremely high level. Lamar Jackson is the straw that stirs the drink and there is no indication things are going to change for 2025. Baltimore added DeAndre Hopkins in free agency this offseason and still have Derrick Henry in the backfield.

Baltimore is no. 1 in our power rankings.